KARACHI Jan 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Friday, driven by traditional market leaders
telecommunications and cement stocks.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange
rising 0.33 percent, or 84.53 points, to 26,046.71.
Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 1.58
percent to 30.20 rupees while D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd
was up 2.98 percent to 92.94 rupees.
The rupee ended higher against the dollar to close at
105.30/105.36 compared to Thursday's close of 105.48/105.54.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent
from the Thursday close of 8.75 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)