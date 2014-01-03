KARACHI Jan 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, driven by traditional market leaders telecommunications and cement stocks.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.33 percent, or 84.53 points, to 26,046.71.

Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 1.58 percent to 30.20 rupees while D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 2.98 percent to 92.94 rupees.

The rupee ended higher against the dollar to close at 105.30/105.36 compared to Thursday's close of 105.48/105.54.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from the Thursday close of 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)