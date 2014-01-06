KARACHI Jan 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.47 percent, or 123.12 points, to 26,169.83.

The rise was backed by reports of the Privatization Commission's meeting during the week to initiate the process of privatisation. Pakistan International Airline Corporation will be among the companies that are to be privatised and gained a volume of 32 million, dealer Asad Siddiqui said.

Nishat Chunian Ltd rose 2.17 percent to 63.65 rupees while The Bank of Punjab was up 3.43 percent to 11.75 rupees.

The rupee weakened against the dollar to close at 105.42/105.47 compared to Friday's close of 105.30/105.36.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Friday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)