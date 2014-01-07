KARACHI Jan 7 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.34 percent, or 89.74 points, to 26,259.57.

Market continued its positive momentum, expectations of government offering by Private Commission will bring further foreign investment in the country.

On the back of commencement of gas supply from Reti-Maru field investors remained interested in Engro Corporation Ltd, moreover, profit taking was also seen across the cement sectors. said Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.1 percent to 169.50 rupees while Karachi Electric Supply Company Ltd was up 4.46 percent to 6.09 rupees.

The rupee weakened against the dollar to close at 105.49/105.54 compared to Monday's close of 105.42/105.47.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)