KARACHI Jan 8 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.31 percent, or 81.51 points, to 26,341.08.

Today Led by news flow of Engro's gas issues being discussed at ECC today, initially interest was seen in the stock. However, profit taking in final hours saw Engro Corporation. Selective profit taking was seen in the cement sector, said Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 1.17 percent to 168.10 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Ltd was down 0.51 percent to 91.56 rupees.

The rupee ended against the dollar to close at 105.47/105.52 compared to Tuesday's close of 105.49/105.54.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)