KARACHI Jan 9 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.12 percent, or 32.16 points, to 26,373.24.

Activity was seen in Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd scrips, that were to be discussed in the meeting of the Privatisation Commission today.

News regarding the government's decision to review the recent price hike by fertiliser manufacturers led to some profit taking in fertiliser sector scrips and specially in Engro Corporation, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 1.1 percent to 166.98 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was up 0.65 percent to 287.99 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.44/105.49 to the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 105.47/105.52.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.90 percent from Thursday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)