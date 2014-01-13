KARACHI Jan 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.39 percent, or 102.37 points, to 26,590.69. Amid low participation, volumes were slightly thin given that Tuesday is a national holiday to mark the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammad. Some investors choose not to take fresh positions because of the upcoming holiday.

On the back of the recent decrease in the price of urea, some profit-taking was seen in fertiliser stocks, dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 0.17 percent to 166.85 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 2.92 percent to 345.15 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.51/105.56 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 105.42/105.47.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.50 percent from Friday's close of 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)