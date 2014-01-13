KARACHI Jan 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.39 percent, or 102.37
points, to 26,590.69.
Amid low participation, volumes were slightly thin given that
Tuesday is a national holiday to mark the birthday of Islam's
Prophet Mohammad. Some investors choose not to take fresh
positions because of the upcoming holiday.
On the back of the recent decrease in the price of urea,
some profit-taking was seen in fertiliser stocks, dealer Asad
Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 0.17 percent to 166.85
rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 2.92
percent to 345.15 rupees.
The rupee ended at 105.51/105.56 against the dollar
compared to Friday's close of 105.42/105.47.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.50 percent
from Friday's close of 9.90 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)