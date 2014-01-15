KARACHI Jan 15 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.64 percent, or 171.09 points, to 26,761.78.

Main interest was seen in oil stocks as 9 out of 12 listed companies closed for the day in green zone. Moreover, additional Interest was seen in Engro Corp. as the stock gained momentum on the news of listing of Engro Fertilizers that will take place on Friday, 17 January. dealer said

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 1.04 percent to 167.80 rupees while Byco Petroueum Pakistan Ltd was up 3.72 percent to 9.21 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.39/105.44 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 105.51/105.56.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.25 percent from Monday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)