KARACHI Jan 16 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.12 percent, or 31.54 points, to 26,730.24.

Amid healthy participation some profit taking was seen, especially in main board items.

Led by expectation of higher earnings and better dividend, investors also remained interested in Engro Corporation on account of potential rally in its subsidiary, which is due to be listed tomorrow, dealer said.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 2.16 percent to 171.80 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was down 0.29 percent to 287 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.40/105.46 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 105.39/105.44.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)