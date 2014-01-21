KARACHI Jan 21 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.38 percent, or 103.75 points, to 27,104.70.

Led by volume in small stocks, participation at the bourse remained high. The textile sector attracted investors on the back of impressive export figures, dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.

Nishat Mills Ltd rose 1.79 percent to 140.80 rupees and Hira Textile Mills Ltd was up 2.59 percent to 17.05 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 105.45/105.49 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 105.40/105.46.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)