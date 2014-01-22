KARACHI Jan 22 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Wednesday with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange
falling 0.33 percent, or 89.58 points, to 27,015.12.
Led by some institutional profit-taking in index
heavy-weights like Pakistan State Oil, Muslim Commercial Bank
and others, the index lost 90 points. However, investor interest
was seen in D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd and
Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd, among others, dealer Asad
Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 2.4 percent
to 278.20 rupees and Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd
was up 3.1 percent to 30.30 rupees.
The rupee ended at 105.39/105.45 against the dollar
compared to Tuesday's close of 105.45/105.49.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent
form Tuesday's close of 9.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)