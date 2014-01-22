KARACHI Jan 22 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.33 percent, or 89.58 points, to 27,015.12.

Led by some institutional profit-taking in index heavy-weights like Pakistan State Oil, Muslim Commercial Bank and others, the index lost 90 points. However, investor interest was seen in D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd and Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd, among others, dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 2.4 percent to 278.20 rupees and Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd was up 3.1 percent to 30.30 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.39/105.45 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 105.45/105.49.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent form Tuesday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)