KARACHI Jan 23 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.18 percent, or 49.22 points, to 27,064.34.

Investors decided to book profits at these high levels. In the absence of institutional profit-taking, recovery was seen in Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd. Fresh buying interest was also witnessed in D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd, dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.03 percent to 280.00 rupees and D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 2.23 percent to 95.40 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.35/105.38 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 105.39/105.45.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)