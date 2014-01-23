KARACHI Jan 23 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange
rising 0.18 percent, or 49.22 points, to 27,064.34.
Investors decided to book profits at these high levels. In
the absence of institutional profit-taking, recovery was seen in
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd. Fresh buying interest was also
witnessed in D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd, dealer Asad Siddiqui at
Topline Securities said.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.03 percent
to 280.00 rupees and D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was up
2.23 percent to 95.40 rupees.
The rupee ended at 105.35/105.38 against the dollar
compared to Wednesday's close of 105.39/105.45.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)