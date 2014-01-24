KARACHI Jan 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.23 percent, or 61.45 points, to 27,002.89.

Consolidation was seen today after market has gained 7 percent since beginning of this year. Profit taking was seen in textile and cement stocks. Engro foods rallied amid short covering after the earnings announcement of Rs.1.14 for the year. dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.

Nishat Mill Ltd fell 1.77 percent to 135.69 rupees and D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was dwon 1.44 percent to 94.25 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker 105.45/105.50 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 105.35/105.38.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)