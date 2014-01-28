KARACHI Jan 28 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly lower on Tuesday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.06 percent, or 16.87 points, to 26,653.73.

Investors showed interest in Engro Corporation and buying interest was also seen in small cement sector companies, dealers said.

Bank of Punjab rose 2.4 percent to 11.50 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 0.87 percent to 175.48 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 105.40/105.46 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 105.50/105.56.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)