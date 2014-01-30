KARACHI Jan 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.05 percent, or 12.01 points, to 26,607.64.

The market continued to move in a narrow band as investors seemed confused following pressure in regional markets.

Investor interest was evident in Pakistan State Oil, Engro Corporation, and Fauji Cement Co Ltd among others, dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities said.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 0.97 percent to 177 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 1.74 percent to 336.40 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.32/105.37 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 105.33/105.38.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)