KARACHI Jan 31 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.66 percent, or 176.70 points, to 26,784.34.

led by cement and oil stocks. With this closing the market In the month of January, 2014 gained 1,523 points, providing a monthly return of 6 percent. Positivity in the market was further supported by renewed participation at the bourse as volumes rose by massive 56 perecet Siddiqui at Topline securities.

D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd rose 4.20 rupee to 95.69 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 6.03 rupee to 341.83 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 105.50/105.55 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 105.32/105.37.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)