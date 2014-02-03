KARACHI Feb 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Monday with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.60 percent, or 161.76
points, to 26,946.10.
Investors were buoyed by an announcement that year-on-year
inflation had slowed to 7.91 percent in January, against 9.2
percent in December.
Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd announced strong earnings
and impressive dividends, fueling investors' interest. Investors
also bought into Engro Corporation Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co
Ltd.
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 0.27 percent to 178.75
rupees while Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd was up 1.19
percent to 345.89 rupees.
The rupee ended at 105.52/105.57 against the dollar
compared to Friday's close of 105.50/105.55.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)