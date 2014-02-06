KARACHI Feb 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.42 percent, or 111.06
points, to 26,862.51.
In line with global markets, recovery was seen at the local
bourse as well, supported by the late rally in Oil and Gas
Development Co Ltd. However, participation remained slightly
dull. Due to a decline in coal prices, cement stocks remained
high, dealers said.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.63 percent
to 274.50 rupees while D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd was up
0.82 percent to 96.25 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 105.35/105.40 against the
dollar compared to Pervious close of 105.42/105.47.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)