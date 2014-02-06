KARACHI Feb 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.42 percent, or 111.06 points, to 26,862.51.

In line with global markets, recovery was seen at the local bourse as well, supported by the late rally in Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd. However, participation remained slightly dull. Due to a decline in coal prices, cement stocks remained high, dealers said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.63 percent to 274.50 rupees while D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 0.82 percent to 96.25 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 105.35/105.40 against the dollar compared to Pervious close of 105.42/105.47.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)