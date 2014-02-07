KARACHI Feb 7 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Friday with the benchmark 100-share index of the
Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.67 percent, or 180.73 points,
to 26,681.78.
Lack of institutional interest led to the index shedding
181 points with low participation. Moreover, the announcement of
mixed results failed to lift spirits at the bourse.
Selling pressure was seen in index heavy weights like
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd, Hub Power Co
Ltd, amongst others. said Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 1.38 percent to
343.90 rupees while Hub Power Co Ltd was down 0.52
percent to 63.10 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady at 105.32/105.37
against the dollar compared to Thursday close of 105.35/105.40.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)