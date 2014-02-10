KARACHI Feb 10 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.60 percent, or 426.57 points, to 26,255.21.

Led by aggressive institutional selling the market shed 427 points. This despite positive news flows such as the almost ten percent increase in the country's oil production and the International Monetary Fund upward revision of Pakistan's GDP target, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 1.68 percent to 338 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 4.77 percent to 91.49 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 105.38/105.43 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 105.32/105.37.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)