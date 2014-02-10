KARACHI Feb 10 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Monday with the benchmark 100-share index of the
Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.60 percent, or 426.57 points,
to 26,255.21.
Led by aggressive institutional selling the market shed 427
points. This despite positive news flows such as the almost ten
percent increase in the country's oil production and the
International Monetary Fund upward revision of Pakistan's GDP
target, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 1.68 percent to
338 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 4.77
percent to 91.49 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 105.38/105.43 against the
dollar compared to Friday's close of 105.32/105.37.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)