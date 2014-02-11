KARACHI Feb 11 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Tuesday with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.06 percent, or 14.80
points, to 26,240.21.
Benchmark KSE-100 index remained range bound today with
dull participation.
Institutional interest was seen in Pakistan
Telecommunication Co Ltd.
Investors' interest was seen in Engro Corporation, Engro
Foods amongst others, dealer said.
Engro Cororation Ltd rose 2.54 percent to 176
rupees while Lafarge Pak Cement Ltd was up 7.42
percent to 11 rupees.
The rupee ended at 105.33/105.37 against the dollar
compared to Monday's close of 105.38/105.43.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)