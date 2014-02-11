KARACHI Feb 11 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.06 percent, or 14.80 points, to 26,240.21.

Benchmark KSE-100 index remained range bound today with dull participation.

Institutional interest was seen in Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd.

Investors' interest was seen in Engro Corporation, Engro Foods amongst others, dealer said.

Engro Cororation Ltd rose 2.54 percent to 176 rupees while Lafarge Pak Cement Ltd was up 7.42 percent to 11 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.33/105.37 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 105.38/105.43.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)