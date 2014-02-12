KARACHI Feb 12 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.66 percent, or 436.86 points, to 26,677.27.

The regional equity markets saw positivity across as the Chinese posted strong trade data for January. Participation also remained strong.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 5 percent to 183.15 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was up 2.75 percent to 274.90 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 105.23/105.28 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 105.33/105.37.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent from Tuesday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)