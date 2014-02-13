KARACHI Feb 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.51 percent, or 136.01
points, to 26,541.26.
Late profit taking in market heavyweights meant the market
dipped by 136 points. But investors bought stocks in Engro
Corporation Ltd and Nishat Mills Ltd, which are due to announce
their December results tomorrow, said dealer Samar Iqbal at
Topline Securities.
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 2.05 percent to 186.90
rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 0.47 percent to
136.70 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 104.87/104.93 against the
dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 105.23/105.28.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)