KARACHI Feb 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.51 percent, or 136.01 points, to 26,541.26.

Late profit taking in market heavyweights meant the market dipped by 136 points. But investors bought stocks in Engro Corporation Ltd and Nishat Mills Ltd, which are due to announce their December results tomorrow, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 2.05 percent to 186.90 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 0.47 percent to 136.70 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 104.87/104.93 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 105.23/105.28.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)