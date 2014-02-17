KARACHI Feb 17 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.48 percent, or 390.24 points, to 26,003.89.

The market fell another 390 points over uncertainty over ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Taliban.

Continued profit-taking was seen in Engro Corporation after a less than expected payout, said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 3.39 percent to 174.75 rupees while Byco Petroleum Ltd was down 2.35 percent to 10.38 rupees.

The rupee ended at 104.84/104.88 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 104.82/104.87.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)