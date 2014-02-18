KARACHI Feb 18 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.46 percent, or 119.51 points to 25,884.38.

Market witnessed result driven activity as Hub Power Co and Kot Addu Power Co disappointed December quarter. Better result announcement from Fauji Cement brought renewed interest in cement stocks, dealer said.

Fauji Cement Co Ltd rose 2.05 percent to 15.95 rupees while Hub Power Co Ltd was down 4.98 percent to 59.28 rupees.

The rupee ended at 104.82/104.86 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 104.84/104.88.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)