KARACHI Feb 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.76 percent, or 197.45 points to 25,686.93.

Due to prevailing uncertainty about ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Taliban, the market continued to correct itself.

Hub Power company and Kot Addu Power company continued their slide after lower-than-expected December result announcements yesterday, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Engro Coporation Ltd fell 3.08 percent to 170.76 rupees while Hub Power Co Ltd was down 4.99 percent to 56.32 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.86/104.92 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 104.82/104.86.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.50 percent from Tuesday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)