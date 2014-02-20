KARACHI Feb 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.70 percent, or 180.13 points to 25,506.80.

Market continued to slide amid prevailing weak sentiment. Hub Power Co Ltd kept on sliding after their lower than expected results a day before.

Profit taking was also witnessed in index heavy weight Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd, Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.

Hub Power Co Ltd fell 4.08 percent to 54.02 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was down 0.79 percent to 263.01 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 104.84/104.89 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 04.86/104.92.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.25 percnet from Wednesday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)