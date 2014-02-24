KARACHI Feb 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.67 percent, or 170.46 points to 25,773.81.

Cement scrips as the sector remained in the limelight today, dealer said.

D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd rose 1.87 percent to 87.20 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 4.24 percent to 29.02 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.94/104.99 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 104.88/104.95.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.00 percent from Friday's close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)