KARACHI Feb 25 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.83 percent, or 214.20 points to 25,559.61.

Investors were focused mainly on mid cap stocks as Bank of Punjab Rights alone witnessed 52.5 million shares. Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd's better than expected December quarter earnings were overshadowed by weak sentiments, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 0.67 percent to 262 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 4.11 percent to 182.15 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 105.00/105.05 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 104.94/104.99.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent from Monday's close of 8.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)