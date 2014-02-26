KARACHI Feb 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.23 percent, or 59.11 points to 25,500.50.

Market was seen range bound and dull session was witnessed as a result of the end of the season and future roll over. Lucky Cement and Indus Motors announced their December quarter results, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Lucky Cement Ltd rose 0.39 percent to 308.45 rupees while Fauji Cement Co Ltd was down 1.72 percent to 15.97 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 104.90/104.95 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 105.00/105.05.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)