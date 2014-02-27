KARACHI Feb 27 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.08 percent, or 21.57 points to 25,478.93.

This was the index's lowest point in the last 2 months, while volumes declined to the highest low in four months. Amid lack of triggers, the local bourse witnessed another lackluster session with range-bound activity, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Faysal Bank Ltd fell 2.1 percent to 11.65 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 1.03 percent to 27.85 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 104.90/104.95 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 104.90/105.95.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)