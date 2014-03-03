KARACHI, March 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.27 percent, or 70.26 points to 25,853.54.

The stock exchange rose on the back of cement scrips as the sector remained in the limelight today, dealers said.

D.G. Khan Cement Ltd rose 1.9 percent to 88.80 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 4.15 percent to 30.40 rupees.

The rupee ended at 104.90/104.96 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 104.87/105.92.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)