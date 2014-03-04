KARACHI, March 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.38 percent, or 355.84 points to 26,209.38.

Nishat Mills Ltd rose 4.21 percent to 139.50 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 3.47 percent to 31.64 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 104.85/104.90 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 104.90/104.96.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.90 percent from Monday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)