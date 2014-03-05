KARACHI, March 5 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.19 percent, or 312.61 points to 26,521.99.

Stock market continued rally led by Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd and Pakisan Petroleum Ltd.

Following handsome earnings announcement, investors remained interested in cement stocks while, on the contrary, Maple Leaf closed at 5 percent lower limit, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Pakistan State Oil Ltd rose 4.24 percent to 385.50 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 3.54 percent to 30.50 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 104.39/104.45 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 104.85/104.90.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)