KARACHI, March 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.21 percent, or 320.54 points
to 26,842.53.
The strengthening Pak Rupee further boosted investor
interest and in a consecutive four-day rally, the benchmark
index gained over 1,000 points.
Oil and cement stocks continued to rally whereas National
Bank of Pakistan closed five percent upwards after decreasing in
the last 2 days following the announcement of depressed results,
dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.
National Bank of Pakistan rose 5 percent to 52.66
rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down
2.31 percent to 29.54 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 103.30/103.35 against the
dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 104.39/104.45.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.00 percent from
Wednesday's close of 10.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroo)