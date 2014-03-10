KARACHI, March 10 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.06 percent, or 284.03 points to 27,176.26.

On the back of continued buying interest in blue chip stocks by local institutions and the appreciation of the Pak Rupee, the local bourse kept on rallying, closing at a historic high of 27,176.

Oil stocks remained in the limelight where Pakistan State Oil closed 5 percent up, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.

Engro Foods Ltd rose 5 percent to 112.21 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 5 percent to 412.23 rupees. .

The rupee ended higher at 101.00/101.10 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 102.85/102.95.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Friday's close of 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)