KARACHI, March 11 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.49 percent, or 132.76 points to 27,309.02.

With strengthening Pak Rupee, continuous local institutional support, benchmark index kept on rising to close at record high.

Refineries and Cement stocks remained in the limelight amid strengthening currency, dealer said.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 5 percent to 196.62 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 1.7 percent to 92.74 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 99.55/99.65 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 101.00/101.10.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)