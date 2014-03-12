KARACHI, March 12 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.71 percent, or 193.82 points to 27,115.20.

Selling in index heavy-weights was seen after the government issued an Expression of Interest to offer shares of Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd.

Investor interest was also seen in Engro Fertilizer in anticipation of the decline in foreign debt due to appreciating local currency, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securites Ltd said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 1.44 percent to 269.00 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was down 4.5 percent to 128.11 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 97.80/97.81 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 99.55/99.65.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.30 percent from Tuesday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)