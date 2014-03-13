KARACHI, March 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.12 percent, or 32.08 points to 27,083.12.

Some profit taking was seen, especially in main board items, dealer said.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 2.12 percent to 190.50 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Ltd was up 2.01 percent to 93.75 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.80/98.81 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 97.80/97.81.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.30 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)