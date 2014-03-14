KARACHI, March 14 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.15 percent, or 41.35 points to 27,124.47.

In anticipation of monetary easing in tomorrow's monetary policy announcement, cement and textile stocks rallied while profit taking was seen in banking sector.

Renewed interest was also seen in oil stocks was seen, dealer said.

Nishat Mills Ltd rose 1.13 percent to 128.50 rupees while Bank of Punjab was down 3.71 percent to 10.64 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 99.30/99.35 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 98.80/98.81.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)