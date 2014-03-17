KARACHI, March 17 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.39 percent, or 104.63 points to 27,229.10.

After positive statement by Moody's on Pakistan's credit outlook, coupled with State Bank of Pakistan's positive stance on economic indicator in the recent policy statement.

Investor's interest remained towards banking stocks after latest Monetary Policy announcement, dealer said.

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 1.98 percent to 260.50 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement was down 1.45 percent to 30 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.85/98.90 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 99.30/99.35.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)