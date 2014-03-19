KARACHI, March 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.04 percent, or 11.71 points to 27,258.68.

Mixed trend was witnessed at local bourse in absence of any major news flow oil stocks witnessed profit taking.

Banking sector however seen renewed buying interest, dealer said.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd fell 1.5 percent to 232.49 rupees while Faysal Bank Ltd was up 4.55 percent to 13.80 rupees.

The rupee ended higher 98.10/98.20 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.85/98.95.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)