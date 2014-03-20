KARACHI, March 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.40 percent, or 110.16 points to 27,148.52.

Followed by global equity market's decline, local bourse also fell.

Index heavyweight oil stocks witnessed selling pressure amid falling international crude oil prices and continuous appreciation of local currency, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd fell 0.84 percent to 231.00 rupees while Fauji Cement Ltd was up 1.93 percent to 17.47 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.08/98.15 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 98.10/98.20.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.50 percent from Wednesday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)