KARACHI, April 7 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.60 percent, or 170.93 points to 28,578.96.

After last week record foreign inflows selective stock-picking was seen.

News of investors' interest in Pakistan Eurobond also supported the bullrun. Index heavy weight Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd and Muslim Commerical Bank, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 1.43 percent to 262.89 rupees while Faysal Bank Ltd was up 4.91 percent to 15.82 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady 98.07/98.13 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 98.10/98.15.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.50 percent from Friday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)