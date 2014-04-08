KARACHI, April 8 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.26 percent, or 74.41 points
to 28,653.37.
Market participants remained enthusiastic about the
exceptional response to the Eurobond but investors booked profit
in cement stocks amid fears of price war, said dealer Samar
Iqbal at Topline Securities. Some profit taking was also seen in
Muslim Commercial Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan.
National Bank of Pakistan fell 0.49 percent to
56.71 rupees while Lafarge Pakistan Cement Ltd was
down 4.69 percent to 12.18 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.05/98.11 against the dollar
compared to Monday's close of 98.07/98.13.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent
from Monday's close of 8.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)