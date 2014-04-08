KARACHI, April 8 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.26 percent, or 74.41 points to 28,653.37.

Market participants remained enthusiastic about the exceptional response to the Eurobond but investors booked profit in cement stocks amid fears of price war, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities. Some profit taking was also seen in Muslim Commercial Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan.

National Bank of Pakistan fell 0.49 percent to 56.71 rupees while Lafarge Pakistan Cement Ltd was down 4.69 percent to 12.18 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.05/98.11 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.07/98.13.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Monday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)