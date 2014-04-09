KARACHI, April 9 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.00 percent, or 287.64 points to 28,941.01.

The market rallied after the government sold $2 billion Eurobonds, as a result of which the local currency strengthened further.

Continued foreign inflows also maintained bullish sentiment, helping the index to close near 29,000 points for the first time ever, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Fauji Cement Ltd rose 2.42 percent to 17.80 rupees while Bank Al Falah Ltd was up 2.35 percent to 28.75 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 97.80/97.90 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.05/98.11.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)