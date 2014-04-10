KARACHI, April 10 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.07 percent, or 309.53 points to 29,250.54.

Continued rally kept the market in the bullish zone with the benchmark index closing at 29,250 for the first time ever.

Healthy foreign flows continued and the local currency strengthened. Renewed interest was seen in Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd and Engro Corporation Ltd, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 5 percent to 442.02 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 4.86 percent to 214 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 97.25/97.30 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 97.80/97.90.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)