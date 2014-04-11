KARACHI, April 11 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed almost unchanged on Friday as the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 1.10 points to 29,249.44.

Government assurances of a timely 3G/4G bandwidth auction brought renewed interest in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd, said dealer said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 1.06 percent to 446.71 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 0.91 percent to 213.80 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 96.35/96.40 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 97.25/97.30.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)