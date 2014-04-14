KARACHI, April 14 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.53 percent, or 155.32 points to 29,094.12.

Local bourse witnessed some profit taking. Decline in global equity markets also forced investors to stay cautious.

Investors also booked profits in oil stocks and cement sector. Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd gained in expectations of getting another tranche from Government to reduce circular debt. Engro Fertilizer Ltd closed at upper cap after government's commitment for uninterrupted gas supply for next two months, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 0.38 percent to 448.50 rupees while Engro Fertilizer Ltd was up 5 percent to 69.98 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 96.00/96.05 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 96.35/96.40.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)