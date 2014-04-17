KARACHI, April 17 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.37 percent, or 107.81
points to 29,350.34.
In spite of receiving US$2 billion on account of Eurobond
sale, local bourse witnessed some profit taking amid
disappointed March quarter results and yesterday's historic
high. heavyweight Oil and Cement sectors witnessed selling
pressure, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 2.05 percent to 437
rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down
1.98 percent to 29.67 rupees.
The rupee ended at 96.60/96.65 against the dollar
compared to Wednesday's close of 96.45/96.50.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.50 percent
from Wednesday's close of 9.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)