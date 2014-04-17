KARACHI, April 17 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.37 percent, or 107.81 points to 29,350.34.

In spite of receiving US$2 billion on account of Eurobond sale, local bourse witnessed some profit taking amid disappointed March quarter results and yesterday's historic high. heavyweight Oil and Cement sectors witnessed selling pressure, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 2.05 percent to 437 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 1.98 percent to 29.67 rupees.

The rupee ended at 96.60/96.65 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 96.45/96.50.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.50 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)