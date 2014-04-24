KARACHI, April 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.24 percent, or 69.55 points to 28,786.74.

Renewed interest was also seen in Cement stocks was seen, dealer said.

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd rose 1.26 percent to 30.54 rupees and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 1.52 percent to 393.70 rupees.

The rupee ended at 97.90/97.95 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 97.80/97.85.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)